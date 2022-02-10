Do Institutions Own Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Washington Trust Bancorp has a market capitalization of US$971m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Washington Trust Bancorp.

NasdaqGS:WASH Ownership Breakdown February 10th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Washington Trust Bancorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Washington Trust Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Washington Trust Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:WASH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Washington Trust Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 8.9%. The second and third largest shareholders are Franklin Resources, Inc. and FMR LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.5%.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Washington Trust Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$21m worth of the US$971m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Washington Trust Bancorp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Washington Trust Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Washington Trust Bancorp .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

