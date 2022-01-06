Do Institutions Own U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$760m, U.S. Silica Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about U.S. Silica Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About U.S. Silica Holdings?

NYSE:SLCA Ownership Breakdown January 6th 2022

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in U.S. Silica Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see U.S. Silica Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:SLCA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 5.9% of U.S. Silica Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 17%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.8% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Bryan Shinn, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of U.S. Silica Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$16m worth of the US$760m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 19% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - U.S. Silica Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

