Do Institutions Own TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

TherapeuticsMD is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$409m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about TherapeuticsMD.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TherapeuticsMD?

NasdaqGS:TXMD Ownership Breakdown May 12th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

TherapeuticsMD already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TherapeuticsMD's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:TXMD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TherapeuticsMD. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 7.0% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.1% and 4.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Robert Finizio, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of TherapeuticsMD

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in TherapeuticsMD, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$27m worth of stock in the US$409m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of TherapeuticsMD. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TherapeuticsMD better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that TherapeuticsMD is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

