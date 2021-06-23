Do Institutions Own The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

First of Long Island is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$495m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about First of Long Island.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First of Long Island?

NasdaqCM:FLIC Ownership Breakdown June 23rd 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that First of Long Island does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of First of Long Island, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:FLIC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 23rd 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. First of Long Island is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 9.3% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 21 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of First of Long Island

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in The First of Long Island Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$495m, and insiders have US$27m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over First of Long Island. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand First of Long Island better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First of Long Island you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

