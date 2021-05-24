Do Institutions Own Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Nature's Sunshine Products is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$398m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Nature's Sunshine Products.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nature's Sunshine Products?

NasdaqCM:NATR Ownership Breakdown May 24th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Nature's Sunshine Products already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nature's Sunshine Products, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:NATR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 24th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 38% of Nature's Sunshine Products shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC and Wynnefield Capital, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Terrence Moorehead is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Nature's Sunshine Products

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$398m, and insiders have US$11m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 16% stake in Nature's Sunshine Products. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 15% of Nature's Sunshine Products stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

