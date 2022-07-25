Do Institutions Own Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Markel has a market capitalization of US$17b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Markel.

NYSE:MKL Ownership Breakdown July 25th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Markel?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Markel. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Markel, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:MKL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Markel is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc., with ownership of 8.7%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.6% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Markel

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Markel Corporation. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$355m. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Markel. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 3.1% of Markel stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Markel better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Markel .

