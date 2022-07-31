Do Institutions Own Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Illinois Tool Works is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$65b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Illinois Tool Works.

NYSE:ITW Ownership Breakdown July 31st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Illinois Tool Works?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Illinois Tool Works does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Illinois Tool Works' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:ITW Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Illinois Tool Works is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Briar Hall Management LLC, with ownership of 8.3%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Illinois Tool Works

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Illinois Tool Works Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$204m worth of shares. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Illinois Tool Works. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Illinois Tool Works better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Illinois Tool Works you should be aware of.

