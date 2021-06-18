Do Institutions Own GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares?

Every investor in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

GSI Technology is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$137m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GSI Technology.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GSI Technology?

NasdaqGS:GSIT Ownership Breakdown June 18th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

GSI Technology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GSI Technology, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:GSIT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in GSI Technology. The company's CEO Lee-Lean Shu is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. With 6.1% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Jing-Rong Tang and Roumell Asset Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of GSI Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of GSI Technology, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$137m, and insiders have US$43m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over GSI Technology. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand GSI Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GSI Technology you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

