Do Institutions Own GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares?

Every investor in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

GO Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$709m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GO Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GO Acquisition?

NYSE:GOAC Ownership Breakdown November 17th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that GO Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at GO Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:GOAC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. GO Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is GO Acquisition Founder LLC with 20% of shares outstanding. With 4.5% and 4.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Anson Group and HGC Investment Management Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of GO Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of GO Acquisition Corp. in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about US$740k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$709m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in GO Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - GO Acquisition has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

