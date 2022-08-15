Do Institutions Own Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$254m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition.

NasdaqCM:GHAC Ownership Breakdown August 15th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:GHAC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition. The company's largest shareholder is Z Capital Group, L.L.C., with ownership of 22%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.4% and 3.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than US$369k worth of shares in the US$254m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 22%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

