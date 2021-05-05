Do Institutions Own COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$352m, COVA Acquisition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about COVA Acquisition.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COVA Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:COVA Ownership Breakdown May 5th 2021

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. COVA Acquisition might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqCM:COVA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in COVA Acquisition. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Hong Jun with 21% of shares outstanding. With an ownership of 21%, the second largest shareholder is Jun Hong Heng, who also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 2 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of COVA Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of COVA Acquisition Corp.. Insiders have a US$146m stake in this US$352m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 59% of COVA Acquisition shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for COVA Acquisition you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

