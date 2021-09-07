Do Institutions Own Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Alpine Immune Sciences is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$227m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Alpine Immune Sciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpine Immune Sciences?

NasdaqGM:ALPN Ownership Breakdown September 7th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Alpine Immune Sciences already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Alpine Immune Sciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:ALPN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2021

It would appear that 6.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Decheng Capital LLC with 13% of shares outstanding. OrbiMed Advisors LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Alpine BioVentures, GP, LLC holds about 13% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Mitchell Gold is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Alpine Immune Sciences

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$4.7m worth of stock in the US$227m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Alpine Immune Sciences. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 55% stake in Alpine Immune Sciences. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Alpine Immune Sciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

