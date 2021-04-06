Do Institutions Own Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$602m, Aldeyra Therapeutics is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aldeyra Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aldeyra Therapeutics?

NasdaqCM:ALDX Ownership Breakdown April 6th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Aldeyra Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aldeyra Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:ALDX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics. Perceptive Advisors LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.0% and 3.4% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Todd Brady directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 23 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aldeyra Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$602m, and insiders have US$7.7m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 41% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 18% stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

