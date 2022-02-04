Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)?

The big shareholder groups in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$101m, Yatra Online is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Yatra Online.

NasdaqCM:YTRA Ownership Breakdown February 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yatra Online?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Yatra Online already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Yatra Online, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:YTRA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 27% of Yatra Online. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. MAK Capital One, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. With 8.1% and 7.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Altai Capital Management, L.P. and The 2020 Timothy J. Maguire Investment Trust are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Dhruv Shringi, the CEO has 2.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Yatra Online

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Yatra Online, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$101m, and insiders have US$11m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 33% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Yatra Online. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.5%, of the Yatra Online stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Yatra Online you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

