Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)?

If you want to know who really controls Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Vinci Partners Investments is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$531m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vinci Partners Investments.

NasdaqGS:VINP Ownership Breakdown August 9th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vinci Partners Investments?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Vinci Partners Investments already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Vinci Partners Investments, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:VINP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Vinci Partners Investments. The company's largest shareholder is Gilberto da Silva, with ownership of 26%. Alessandro Monteiro Morgado Horta is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Fidelity International Ltd holds about 6.1% of the company stock. Alessandro Monteiro Morgado Horta, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Vinci Partners Investments

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.. Insiders have a US$264m stake in this US$531m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Vinci Partners Investments that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

