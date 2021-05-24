Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)?

The big shareholder groups in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Vincerx Pharma is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$261m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Vincerx Pharma.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vincerx Pharma?

NasdaqCM:VINC Ownership Breakdown May 24th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Vincerx Pharma does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Vincerx Pharma, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:VINC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 24th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Vincerx Pharma is not owned by hedge funds. Sage Rhino Capital, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.2% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Raquel Izumi and Ahmed Hamdy, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 9.2%. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of President and Chairman of the Board, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Vincerx Pharma

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Vincerx Pharma, Inc.. Insiders have a US$83m stake in this US$261m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 12% stake in Vincerx Pharma. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.1%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Vincerx Pharma is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

