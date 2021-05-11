Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)?

The big shareholder groups in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

TriCo Bancshares has a market capitalization of US$1.4b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about TriCo Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TriCo Bancshares?

NasdaqGS:TCBK Ownership Breakdown May 11th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

TriCo Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TriCo Bancshares' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:TCBK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. TriCo Bancshares is not owned by hedge funds. FMR LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.8% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.6% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Richard Smith, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 52% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TriCo Bancshares

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in TriCo Bancshares. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$123m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 24% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that TriCo Bancshares is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

