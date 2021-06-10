Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)?

The big shareholder groups in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$141m, Siebert Financial is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Siebert Financial.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Siebert Financial?

NasdaqCM:SIEB Ownership Breakdown June 10th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Siebert Financial. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Siebert Financial's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:SIEB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Siebert Financial. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Gloria Gebbia with 52% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Andrew McDonald is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and Medici Ventures, Inc. holds about 3.8% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Siebert Financial

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Siebert Financial Corp. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$91m worth of shares in the US$141m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 25% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Siebert Financial (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

