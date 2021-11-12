Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)?

The big shareholder groups in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Marathon Digital Holdings has a market capitalization of US$7.2b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Marathon Digital Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marathon Digital Holdings?

NasdaqCM:MARA Ownership Breakdown November 12th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Marathon Digital Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Marathon Digital Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:MARA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Marathon Digital Holdings. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 9.0% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and Merrick Okamoto holds about 5.5% of the company stock. Merrick Okamoto, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Marathon Digital Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$457m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of Marathon Digital Holdings. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Marathon Digital Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Marathon Digital Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

