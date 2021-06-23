Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)?

The big shareholder groups in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has a market capitalization of US$4.2b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Home Bancshares (Conway AR).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Home Bancshares (Conway AR)?

NasdaqGS:HOMB Ownership Breakdown June 23rd 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Home Bancshares (Conway AR), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:HOMB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 23rd 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Home Bancshares (Conway AR) is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 11% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and The Vanguard Group, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 9.3%. Additionally, the company's CEO John Allison directly holds 4.1% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Home Bancshares (Conway AR)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$330m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 22% stake in Home Bancshares (Conway AR). While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

