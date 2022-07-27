Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)?

A look at the shareholders of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Greenlight Capital Re is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$244m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Greenlight Capital Re.

NasdaqGS:GLRE Ownership Breakdown July 27th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greenlight Capital Re?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Greenlight Capital Re does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Greenlight Capital Re's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:GLRE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

Greenlight Capital Re is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that David Einhorn is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.8% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Simon Burton is the owner of 2.3% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Greenlight Capital Re

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.. Insiders have a US$63m stake in this US$244m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Greenlight Capital Re , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

