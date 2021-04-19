Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)?

If you want to know who really controls Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$1.1b, Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Golden Nugget Online Gaming?

NasdaqGM:GNOG Ownership Breakdown April 19th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Golden Nugget Online Gaming's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:GNOG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Tilman Fertitta with 9.0% of shares outstanding. With 4.3% and 3.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Davidson Kempner and Susquehanna International Group, LLP, Asset Management Arm are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Golden Nugget Online Gaming

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$152m stake in this US$1.1b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a substantial 70% stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Golden Nugget Online Gaming (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

