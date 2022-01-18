Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)?

Every investor in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Affinity Bancshares is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$108m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Affinity Bancshares.

NasdaqCM:AFBI Ownership Breakdown January 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Affinity Bancshares?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Affinity Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Affinity Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:AFBI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Affinity Bancshares. Our data shows that Kenneth Lehman is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.5% and 4.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Edward Cooney, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Affinity Bancshares

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Affinity Bancshares, Inc.. Insiders own US$20m worth of shares in the US$108m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Affinity Bancshares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Affinity Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors.

