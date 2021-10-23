Do IDEXX Laboratories's (NASDAQ:IDXX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is IDEXX Laboratories Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, IDEXX Laboratories has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that IDEXX Laboratories is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 28%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:IDXX Earnings and Revenue History October 23rd 2021

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for IDEXX Laboratories's future profits.

Are IDEXX Laboratories Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$55b company like IDEXX Laboratories. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$543m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like IDEXX Laboratories, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

IDEXX Laboratories offered total compensation worth US$7.0m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add IDEXX Laboratories To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about IDEXX Laboratories's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that IDEXX Laboratories is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IDEXX Laboratories you should know about.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

