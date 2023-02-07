Do I Have To File Taxes? 3 Times You Can Skip It

Tax return filing in the U.S. can be complicated; some Americans don’t even know if they are required to file a return. The Internal Revenue Service looks primarily at your filing status, age, income and dependency status to determine if you need to file taxes. Essentially, if you’re over certain income thresholds, you will have to file.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

Related: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

Even if you don’t hit the minimum income to file taxes, however, there are some situations in which income tax filing works to your benefit. Here’s a look at three times when you can skip filing taxes.

1. You Have Low Income

If you’re wondering how much you have to make to file taxes, the answer is a little complicated. The IRS has different income thresholds depending on your tax filing status and they range anywhere from $5 to five figures. The minimum income tax return filing requirements are as follows:

Single: $12,950

Head of household: $19,400

Married filing jointly: $25,900, both spouses

$25,900, both spouses Married filing separately: $5

Qualifying widow(er): $25,000

The income thresholds above are based solely on W-2 income. To file taxes without W-2 income, you might have to file as a self-employed business. When self-employed, the income threshold for filing is dramatically reduced — to $400 — regardless of your filing status. You still, however, might have to file a tax return if you meet other requirements.

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

2. You Are 65 or Over

Being age 65 doesn’t automatically qualify you to skip filing your taxes. It does mean, however, that the IRS uses different income thresholds to determine if you’re required to file. If you are 65 and over, and your gross income is at least one of the amounts below, you must file a tax return.

Single: $14,700

Head of household: $21,150

Married filing jointly: $27,300 for one spouse; $28,700 for both spouses

Married filing separately: $5

Qualifying widow(er): $27,300



3. You Qualify as a Dependent

When you qualify as a dependent, you can avoid filing taxes if your income falls below certain thresholds. The amount you can earn varies based on your age, filing status and the type of income, as follows:

For Single Dependents Age 65 or Older or Blind

Unearned income $2,800 or less; $4,500 or less if also blind

Earned income of $14,250 or less; $15,950 if also blind

For Married Dependents Age 65 or Older or Blind

Gross income under $5 and spouse does not file a separate return and itemize deductions

Unearned income of $2,450 or less; $3,800 or less if also blind

Earned income of $13,900; $15,250 or less if also blind

For Single Dependents Not Age 65 or Older or Blind

Unearned income of $1,100 or less

Earned income of $12,550 or less

For Married Dependents Not Age 65 or Older or Blind

Unearned income $1,100 or less

Earned income $12,550 or less



When You Might Want To File

Filing a federal tax return doesn’t necessarily mean you have to pay tax. In some instances, filing a tax return could actually mean that you receive money back. When you’re entitled to any of these three refunds or credits, consider filing even if you otherwise aren’t required to:

Earned income tax credit

Affordable Care Act premium tax credit

Refund of overpaid taxes

Workers with low-to-moderate income might qualify for the EITC. The income threshold varies depending on your filing status and the number of qualifying children you can claim. Thresholds vary from $16,480 for a single filer with zero qualifying children to $59,187 for joint filers with three or more qualifying children.

The Affordable Care Act premium tax credit helps low- and moderate-income families pay for health insurance purchased through the health insurance marketplace created by federal law. You can generally qualify if your household income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty line.

In case you overpaid your taxes — or forgot to file taxes — in a prior year, you can’t get your refund unless you file a tax return. You can’t wait too long, either — the IRS requires you to claim refunds from prior years within three years. After that, the IRS can no longer send a refund.

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Do I Have To File Taxes? 3 Times You Can Skip It

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.