Do I Have To File A Tax Return?

Not all Americans have to file a tax return.

This might apply to you if you didn’t earn enough money in 2020, rely mostly on Social Security income, were unemployed for an extended period or you aren’t a U.S. resident.

If your salary didn’t go over certain income thresholds determined by the IRS, you can skip filing a federal tax return each year. The income threshold will depend on your age, filing status and the kind of income you received. It can be a good idea to file your tax return for 2020 and any prior year you haven’t filed for if you expect a refund from the IRS, or if you need to file for the Recovery Rebate Credit (the rebate used for individuals who qualify for a stimulus check but did not receive one).

There are several requirements to check if you need to file a return. You can start by determining:

Your filing status

How much federal income tax you had withheld

Your 2020 income (for a single filer, your gross income must equal or exceed $12,400)

Why You May Not Need to File a Tax Return

Single filers don’t need to file a tax return if your gross income doesn’t exceed the standard deduction of $12,400, or $24,800 if you’re married and filing jointly. This threshold is increased if you and/or your spouse is over the age of 65—if you are, it begins at $26,100 for those married and filing jointly.

The IRS says that gross income includes all forms of money, goods, property and services—including the sale of your home.

Some people aren’t required to file a tax return because of the way taxable income is calculated, says Nell Curtis, an accounting instructor at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Wisconsin.

“Sometimes this is because their income is below certain thresholds or because of the types of income they have,” Curtis says. “For instance, Social Security is subject to tax limitations, so if that is someone’s primary income source, he or she might not need to file a tax return.”

There are exceptions to this rule. Taxpayers who earn less than those amounts might be required to file if specific situations apply to them, such as the need to pay special taxes or if the taxpayer has received net self-employment earnings of $400 or more, Curtis says. Another exception is if you received the advanced premium tax credit when enrolling in health insurance coverage through the marketplace that was created by the Affordable Care Act, you’ll need to file a tax return with a completed Form 8962 attached.

Many taxpayers qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the IRS is allowing them to use the 2019 earned income (or 2020—whichever year will yield the highest credit) to calculate the credit for 2020.

“So for those who may have seen their income decline in 2020 because of unemployment or reduced employment, being able to use 2019 earned income in the calculation of the credit could lead to a much larger refund,” Curtis says.

The EITC is a refundable credit, meaning people will receive the full amount of the credit regardless of their tax liability. “It can be a significant amount – sometimes thousands of dollars,” she says. The average amount that people received for the EITC in 2020 was $2,461, according to the IRS.

File a Tax Return To Claim A Missing Stimulus Payment

The 2020 tax season is different because of the two stimulus checks given out by the federal government. If you think you are owed stimulus money, you may need to file a tax return to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. Consumers who are eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit and did not receive the first or second round of stimulus payments must file a 2020 tax return to claim their missing cash.

You might be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit if you lost income or your income was reduced in 2020; you’re a college student that was claimed as a dependent in 2018 or 2019 but are no longer a dependent in 2020, or you gave birth to or adopted a child.

You should also file a return if you’re expecting a tax refund or if you’ll receive one of the many credits available, such as refundable credits, earned income credit, additional child tax credit, American opportunity credit, recovery rebate credit or credits for sick and family leave, says Brent Lipschultz, a partner and CPA at New York-based tax and accounting firm EisnerAmper.

Those who wouldn’t typically file a return will likely qualify to file for free using IRS Free File, a public-private partnership between the IRS and several tax preparation and software filing companies. There are two versions: One for people who made an adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less and those who also need to file state taxes. The benefit of using the Free File tool is that the online form will do the calculations for you. There is another free version for people who made $72,000 or more and does not offer the option to file state taxes. This version also only conducts basic calculations with a limited amount of guidance.

It’s even more important for taxpayers to review their financial situation to see if filing a return would be beneficial for 2020. While the IRS does not require you to file, you should consider it because of the two federal stimulus payments and a special allowance for the Earned Income Tax Credit, Curtis says. The IRS based the original stimulus payments on an individual’s 2019 income, but many people faced prolonged unemployment or increased or decreased the number of dependents.

“Many people’s situations changed in 2020 and they may be entitled to additional stimulus payment amounts,” she says.

If you’re a taxpayer who had taxes withheld during 2020, but are not required to file a tax return, the only way you will receive those withholdings back is by filing a return, Curtis says.

Even though the focus often is on whether you need to file a federal return, taxpayers shouldn’t overlook the benefits they might get through filing a state return, even if it is not required.

“While someone may not be required to file a federal tax return, filing a state return could lead to certain benefits or credits as well,” Curtis adds.

