Do hybrid vehicles help or hurt the environment?: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Automakers like Toyota still favour cars that run on both batteries and fossil fuels. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate whether this is smart given shoddy power grids and rising cell costs, or a dangerous distraction in the battle against climate change.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH8708957018

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.