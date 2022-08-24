Markets

Do hybrid vehicles help or hurt the environment?: podcast

Aimee Donnellan Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Automakers like Toyota still favour cars that run on both batteries and fossil fuels. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate whether this is smart given shoddy power grids and rising cell costs, or a dangerous distraction in the battle against climate change.

