Do HCI Group's (NYSE:HCI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like HCI Group (NYSE:HCI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is HCI Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that HCI Group has managed to grow EPS by 30% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that HCI Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. On the one hand, HCI Group's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:HCI Earnings and Revenue History October 16th 2021

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are HCI Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

HCI Group top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But my excitement comes from the US$55k that Independent Director Susan Watts spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$60.95).

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for HCI Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$239m. That equates to 22% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add HCI Group To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about HCI Group's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 5 warning signs for HCI Group (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of HCI Group, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

