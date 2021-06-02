Do Green Brick Partners's (NASDAQ:GRBK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Green Brick Partners's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Green Brick Partners has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Green Brick Partners's EPS shot from US$1.23 to US$2.44, over the last year. Year on year growth of 99% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Green Brick Partners is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.3 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:GRBK Earnings and Revenue History June 2nd 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Green Brick Partners's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Green Brick Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Green Brick Partners insiders spent a whopping US$1.3m on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Harry Brandler for US$553k worth of shares, at about US$23.03 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Green Brick Partners bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$57m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Green Brick Partners Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Green Brick Partners's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Green Brick Partners belongs on the top of your watchlist. Of course, just because Green Brick Partners is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Green Brick Partners isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

