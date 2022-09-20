Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Up Recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman)'s (NYSE:ZTO) stock up by 8.5% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ZTO Express (Cayman) is:

11% = CN¥5.5b ÷ CN¥51b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, ZTO Express (Cayman) seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 24%, we aren't very excited. However, the moderate 9.9% net income growth seen by ZTO Express (Cayman) over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that ZTO Express (Cayman)'s reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 18% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:ZTO Past Earnings Growth September 20th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ZTO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ZTO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Summary

In total, it does look like ZTO Express (Cayman) has some positive aspects to its business. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a moderate rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

