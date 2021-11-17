Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving W. P. Carey Inc.'s (NYSE:WPC) Stock Up Recently?

W. P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) stock up by 2.1% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study W. P. Carey's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for W. P. Carey is:

6.0% = US$445m ÷ US$7.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

W. P. Carey's Earnings Growth And 6.0% ROE

On the face of it, W. P. Carey's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.5%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, W. P. Carey has shown a modest net income growth of 12% over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that W. P. Carey's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:WPC Past Earnings Growth November 17th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about W. P. Carey's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is W. P. Carey Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

W. P. Carey seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 85%, meaning the company retains only 15% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Additionally, W. P. Carey has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 87%. Still, forecasts suggest that W. P. Carey's future ROE will rise to 9.0% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that W. P. Carey certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

