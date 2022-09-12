Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Paychex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Up Recently?

Paychex's (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock up by 8.2% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Paychex's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Paychex is:

45% = US$1.4b ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.45 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Paychex's Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

First thing first, we like that Paychex has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 8.3% net income growth seen by Paychex over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Paychex's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:PAYX Past Earnings Growth September 12th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is PAYX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PAYX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Paychex Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Paychex has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 80%, meaning that it is left with only 20% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Paychex is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 75%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Paychex's future ROE will be 44% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Paychex has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

