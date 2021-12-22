Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Up Recently?

Check Point Software Technologies' (NASDAQ:CHKP) stock up by 1.7% over the past week. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Check Point Software Technologies' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Check Point Software Technologies is:

25% = US$827m ÷ US$3.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Check Point Software Technologies' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Check Point Software Technologies has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Check Point Software Technologies' meagre five year net income growth average of 2.8%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Check Point Software Technologies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 19% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:CHKP Past Earnings Growth December 22nd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CHKP fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Check Point Software Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Check Point Software Technologies doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. This doesn't explain the low earnings growth number that we discussed above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Check Point Software Technologies has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

