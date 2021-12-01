Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving A. O. Smith Corporation's (NYSE:AOS) Stock Up Recently?

A. O. Smith's (NYSE:AOS) stock is up by 8.9% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to A. O. Smith's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for A. O. Smith is:

25% = US$468m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.25 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A. O. Smith's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that A. O. Smith has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in A. O. Smith's meagre five year net income growth average of 4.2%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared A. O. Smith's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.9% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:AOS Past Earnings Growth December 1st 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AOS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AOS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is A. O. Smith Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 37% (implying that the company retains the remaining 63% of its income), A. O. Smith's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, A. O. Smith has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that A. O. Smith has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

