Do Full House Resorts' (NASDAQ:FLL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Full House Resorts' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Full House Resorts grew its EPS from US$0.039 to US$0.44, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Full House Resorts' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Full House Resorts shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 19%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:FLL Earnings and Revenue History July 24th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Full House Resorts' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Full House Resorts Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Full House Resorts shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$542k to buy stock, over the last year. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Daniel Lee for US$150k worth of shares, at about US$5.55 per share.

Does Full House Resorts Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Full House Resorts' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Full House Resorts could be in your best interest. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Full House Resorts that you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Full House Resorts isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

