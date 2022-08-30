Do Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Freeport-McMoRan Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Freeport-McMoRan has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Freeport-McMoRan's EPS shot from US$1.94 to US$3.40, over the last year. Year on year growth of 75% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Freeport-McMoRan shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 30% to 38% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:FCX Earnings and Revenue History August 30th 2022

Are Freeport-McMoRan Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While Freeport-McMoRan insiders did net US$8.5k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$588k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with Freeport-McMoRan in their watchlist. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider Hugh Grant for US$501k worth of shares, at about US$40.75 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Freeport-McMoRan is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$187m. This comes in at 0.4% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does Freeport-McMoRan Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Freeport-McMoRan's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Freeport-McMoRan deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Freeport-McMoRan (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

