Do Expanding Gross Margins Signal a Turning Point for SOUN Stock?

For investors tracking SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN, expanding gross margins have become a key data point in assessing whether the stock is entering a more durable phase of its growth story. In third-quarter 2025, the company reported sequential improvement in both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, reflecting more than just top-line momentum, it highlighted improving economics beneath the surface.

Management attributed this margin expansion largely to operational efficiencies. A major driver has been the deeper integration of recent acquisitions, which allowed SoundHound to shift workloads away from costly third-party technologies toward its own proprietary models and infrastructure. This transition reduced cloud and processing costs while improving performance, a rare combination in the AI space. As scale builds across multiple verticals, these efficiencies are beginning to show up clearly in gross margin trends.

The rollout of SoundHound’s Polaris speech foundation model is also playing a meaningful role. By standardizing deployments on in-house technology, the company is lowering per-query costs while supporting higher volumes of usage. This is particularly important as query volume continues to surge, reinforcing the operating leverage embedded in the business model.

That said, expanding gross margins alone does not mark the finish line. SoundHound is still investing aggressively in sales, R&D and go-to-market initiatives, which keeps profitability a work in progress.

However, the margin trajectory indicates the company may be approaching a turning point, one where growth is no longer coming at the expense of unit economics. For SOUN stock, this shift could be an early signal that scale is finally starting to work in shareholders’ favor.

Competitive Landscape: How SOUN’s Peers Stack Up

To put SoundHound’s expanding gross margins in context, it helps to compare the stock with other competitors in the AI and speech technology space.

Cerence Inc. CRNC is a specialist in automotive voice assistants and conversational interfaces. Spun out of Nuance Communications, Cerence focuses on in-vehicle voice experiences and long-term partnerships with major automakers. Cerence’s established enterprise contracts provide a steady revenue base, and its performance offers a useful contrast to SoundHound’s broader AI ambitions. Investors often view CRNC as a barometer for voice tech adoption in embedded systems.

Veritone Inc. VERI operates in AI-driven media and enterprise software, including conversational AI and natural language processing tools. Its platform helps enterprises automate workflows through speech and audio intelligence, giving Veritone exposure to several of the same market trends as SoundHound. While Veritone’s focus is not exclusively on voice recognition, the efforts in scalable AI services make it a relevant competitor.

Both CRNC and VERI illustrate different strategic approaches in the broader voice and AI market. Watching how these peers manage growth and margins helps contextualize whether improving economics at SOUN truly signals a pivotal shift in its competitive positioning.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

SoundHound’s shares have lost 35.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 16.6%.

SOUN's Price Performance



In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, SOUN is trading at 13.76, up from the industry’s 13.51.

SOUN's Valuation



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2026 loss per share has remained stable at 6 cents. Yet, the estimated figure indicates an improvement from the year-ago estimated loss of 13 cents per share.



SOUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

