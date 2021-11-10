Do ESSA Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is ESSA Bancorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that ESSA Bancorp has grown EPS by 48% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that ESSA Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. ESSA Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to US$62m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:ESSA Earnings and Revenue History November 10th 2021

ESSA Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$162m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ESSA Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Insiders both bought and sold ESSA Bancorp shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent US$47k more buying than they netted selling. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer Peter Gray for US$31k worth of shares, at about US$15.44 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that ESSA Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 8.7% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add ESSA Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

ESSA Bancorp's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest ESSA Bancorp belongs on the top of your watchlist. Of course, just because ESSA Bancorp is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

The good news is that ESSA Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.