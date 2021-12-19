Do Enterprise Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EBTC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Enterprise Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Enterprise Bancorp has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Enterprise Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Enterprise Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$154m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:EBTC Earnings and Revenue History December 19th 2021

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Enterprise Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Enterprise Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$129m. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Enterprise Bancorp with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

Enterprise Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$1.0m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Enterprise Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Enterprise Bancorp's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Enterprise Bancorp look rather interesting indeed. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Enterprise Bancorp .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

