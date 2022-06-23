InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The short answer is yes, regulation is a necessary evil. Many crypto investors are skeptical about the crypto market needing regulation.

But with incidents like what happened to Terra (LUNA-USD) and Celsius (CEL-USD) recently, regulation has to happen.

We believe in cryptos. They’re going to change the world.

However, to sustain growth, you need loose regulation. Regulation could be the stage upon which we can truly see cryptos begin to reshape the world.

This is bound to happen. But it’ll be a long time before we see lawmakers begin to craft regulation that promotes innovation and security without hindering growth.

We still have a few years before we should see this begin to happen.

But it’ll be the basis for cryptos moving even higher. And it’ll bring some clarity and certainty to these markets.

Watch the full episode at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube!

The post Do Cryptos Really Need Regulation? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.