Do Crown Castle International (REIT)'s (NYSE:CCI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Crown Castle International (REIT)'s Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Crown Castle International (REIT) has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Crown Castle International (REIT)'s revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Crown Castle International (REIT) is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 31%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:CCI Earnings and Revenue History October 29th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Crown Castle International (REIT)?

Are Crown Castle International (REIT) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$79b company like Crown Castle International (REIT). But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$398m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Crown Castle International (REIT) To Your Watchlist?

Crown Castle International (REIT)'s earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Crown Castle International (REIT) is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Crown Castle International (REIT) is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

