Do CPS Technologies' (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

CPS Technologies' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for CPS Technologies to have grown EPS from US$0.032 to US$0.26 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of CPS Technologies shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 1.3% to 6.8% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqCM:CPSH Earnings and Revenue History September 18th 2022

Since CPS Technologies is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$43m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CPS Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to CPS Technologies, with market caps under US$200m is around US$767k.

CPS Technologies offered total compensation worth US$464k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does CPS Technologies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

CPS Technologies' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that CPS Technologies has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CPS Technologies (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

