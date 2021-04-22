Do Cowen's (NASDAQ:COWN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Cowen Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Cowen's EPS went from US$0.60 to US$7.54 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Cowen's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Cowen's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 64% to US$1.4b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:COWN Earnings and Revenue History April 22nd 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Cowen.

Are Cowen Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Cowen shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$50m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 4.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Cowen Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Cowen's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Cowen for a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Cowen (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

