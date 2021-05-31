Do Community Bankers Trust's (NASDAQ:ESXB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Community Bankers Trust's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Community Bankers Trust has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Community Bankers Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Community Bankers Trust's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$60m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:ESXB Earnings and Revenue History May 31st 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Community Bankers Trust EPS 100% free.

Are Community Bankers Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Community Bankers Trust shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$256k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director S. Rawls who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$59k, paying US$5.90 per share.

It's reassuring that Community Bankers Trust insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Community Bankers Trust with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.1m.

The Community Bankers Trust CEO received US$881k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Community Bankers Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Community Bankers Trust's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. The strong EPS growth suggests Community Bankers Trust may be at an inflection point. For those chasing fast growth, then, I'd suggest to stock merits monitoring. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Community Bankers Trust (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Community Bankers Trust isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.