DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1DOC) Price Target Decreased by 12.97% to 226.72

The average one-year price target for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1DOC) has been revised to €226.72 / share. This is a decrease of 12.97% from the prior estimate of €260.50 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €182.43 to a high of €269.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from the latest reported closing price of €198.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DOC is 0.22%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 1,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 374K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing a decrease of 91.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOC by 44.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOC by 37.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOC by 12.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOC by 34.93% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

