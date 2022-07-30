Do Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Cirrus Logic Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Cirrus Logic's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 57%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Cirrus Logic shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 17% to 21% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:CRUS Earnings and Revenue History July 30th 2022

Are Cirrus Logic Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Cirrus Logic shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$37m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.8%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Cirrus Logic Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Cirrus Logic's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Cirrus Logic very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Cirrus Logic (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

