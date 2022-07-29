Do Cintas' (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Cintas Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Cintas managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Cintas' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Cintas maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to US$7.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:CTAS Earnings and Revenue History July 29th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Cintas' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Cintas Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Cintas has a market capitalisation of US$43b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$6.4b. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Cintas, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The Cintas CEO received total compensation of just US$3.7m in the year to May 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Cintas Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Cintas is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Cintas, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Cintas has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

