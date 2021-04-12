Do Cincinnati Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CNNB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Cincinnati Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Cincinnati Bancorp has grown EPS by 53% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Cincinnati Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Cincinnati Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 85% to US$16m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:CNNB Earnings and Revenue History April 12th 2021

Cincinnati Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$39m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Cincinnati Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Cincinnati Bancorp insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$60k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO Robert Bedinghaus for US$18k worth of shares, at about US$8.83 per share.

Is Cincinnati Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Cincinnati Bancorp's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. If you're like me, you'll find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Cincinnati Bancorp on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cincinnati Bancorp (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

