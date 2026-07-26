Do Capital Gains Change Your Tax Bracket? What Investors Need to Know

Key Points

Short-term capital gains are taxed as ordinary income and can push you into a higher marginal bracket.

Long-term gains get lower rates but still raise AGI, affecting Medicare costs, surtaxes, and subsidies.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Capital gains can reshape your tax picture, from your marginal bracket to Medicare premiums, ACA subsidies, and more. Learn how short-term gains, long-term gains, and qualified dividends really interact with adjusted gross income (AGI) in the video below.

*This video was published on Jul. 23, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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