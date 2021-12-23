Do CACI International's (NYSE:CACI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CACI International (NYSE:CACI). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is CACI International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years CACI International grew its EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note CACI International's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 4.5% to US$6.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:CACI Earnings and Revenue History December 23rd 2021

Are CACI International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.2b company like CACI International. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$75m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Does CACI International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, CACI International is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Even so, be aware that CACI International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

